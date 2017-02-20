Interpreter Chikako Tsuruta, on the difficulty in translating U.S. President Donald Trump’s disjointed speeches. (Japan Times)
He is so overconfident and yet so logically unconvincing that my interpreter friends and I often joke that if we translated his words as they are, we would end up making ourselves sound stupid.
Quote of the Day
thepersoniamnow
Joining in on the Trump Bash Bandwagon?
cdanr
The truth hurts.
PTownsend
Great leaders are great communicators. Trump is neither.
In his defense, he's very cunning: he knows that by speaking 'disjointedly' he can be more effective at manipulating his followers while at the same time being able to say his words were taken out of context by his distractors.
Remember, this is a man who's overseen all sorts of schemes and con games in his quest for wealth and power.
