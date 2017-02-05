How the decision was made (to sign the purchase contract) should be clarified. Mr Ishihara has given the public the impression that he is trying to evade providing an explanation.

Quote of the Day ( 0 )

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, announcing that a Tokyo metropolitan government legal team will examine whether former Gov Shintaro Ishihara is responsible for the purchase of contaminated land for the new Toyosu wholesale market, built to replace the famous Tsukiji market. (Mainichi Shimbun)

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

TableauxDining

Top Jobs in Japan, Feb 4-10, 2017

Top Jobs in Japan, Feb 4-10, 2017

Japan Today CareersJobs

February Live Music at What the Dickens!

February Live Music at What the Dickens!

What the dickens! British pubBars

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Quote of the Day

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search