Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, announcing that a Tokyo metropolitan government legal team will examine whether former Gov Shintaro Ishihara is responsible for the purchase of contaminated land for the new Toyosu wholesale market, built to replace the famous Tsukiji market. (Mainichi Shimbun)
How the decision was made (to sign the purchase contract) should be clarified. Mr Ishihara has given the public the impression that he is trying to evade providing an explanation.
