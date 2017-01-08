Nissan and Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn, saying he was watching the incoming Trump administration closely and would respond to whatever policies it adopts. (Reuters)
I don’t want to preempt or try to guess what’s going to happen. It’s not a question that we are afraid or not afraid, we’re dealing with 160 markets in the world, different powers, different policies, different approaches, so we are used to adapting our strategy to different policies.
