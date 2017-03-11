Fukushima Gov Masao Uchibori’s message to children who have become targets of bullying across Japan after their evacuation from the northeastern prefecture because of the March 2011 meltdowns at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant. The prefectural education board makes a helpline available around the clock to listen to children. (Jiji Press)
I tell them, 'Don't suffer alone.' I want children not to hesitate to use helplines offered by local authorities.
