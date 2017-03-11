I tell them, 'Don't suffer alone.' I want children not to hesitate to use helplines offered by local authorities.

Quote of the Day ( 0 )

Fukushima Gov Masao Uchibori’s message to children who have become targets of bullying across Japan after their evacuation from the northeastern prefecture because of the March 2011 meltdowns at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant. The prefectural education board makes a helpline available around the clock to listen to children. (Jiji Press)

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Spring has sprung in Takarazuka

Spring has sprung in Takarazuka

Hotel WakamizuOnline Shopping

Furano Hotel combines simplicity with elegance. Let’s enjoy a vacation full of indlgence relaxation for grownups.

Furano Hotel combines simplicity with elegance. Let’s enjoy a vacation full of indlgence relaxation for grownups.

Quality HATAGOTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Quote of the Day

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search