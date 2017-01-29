Tokyo High Court Judge Yoichi Kikuchi, overturning a Chiba family court decision last year that granted a father custody of his 9-year-old daughter because he was more inclined than his estranged wife to allow greater visitation. The parents separated in 2010 and the daughter had been living with her mother since then. However, the Chiba court decided last March under the “good parent” rule (which grants custody to the parent most willing to grant greater visitation rights) that the girl should be handed over to her father who has not seen her since September 2010 (Kyodo)
If the daughter, who is an elementary school student, goes back and forth between the parents' homes for 100 days a year, it would be a physical burden and would affect her relationship with her school and her friends.
0
GW
Then PERHAPS the court SHOULD have allowed him to see her!!!
Unless the father had some issues that warranted no contact THEN its the COURT that has messed this up!!!
SAD!
0
Strangerland
What a messed up ruling.
