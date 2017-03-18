In addition to those suffering from chronic stiffness in the neck and shoulders, there are also many others who complain of headaches, dizziness, numbness of the hands, fatigue and insomnia.

Taichi Maruyama, a representative of Katakori Kenkyujo who is an acupuncturist and massage practitioner, pointing out an increasing number of people are developing a hunch due to their heavy use of smartphones and computers because their backs curl forward and their shoulders curve toward the center of their bodies. (Yomiuri Shimbun)

