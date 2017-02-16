It's a conflict between the freedom of expression and choice, and the healthy upbringing of youths. I'd like to decide whether to go full steam ahead with the measure based on the opinions of residents and users.

Chiba Mayor Toshihito Kumagai. Beginning in summer, the city will start concealing the covers of adult magazines sold at some convenience stores, out of consideration for children and visitors from overseas who are expected to increase in number as Japan looks to hold the 2020 Olympic Games. (Mainichi Shimbun)

    borscht

    I believe there were Childlren in Chiba long before Tokyo was chosen as an Olympic site. I love how politicians are forcing changes (some good, some questionable) because of the impression foreigners would have of lovely unique safety Japan.

    It seems the changes can't be made because they're good ideas; only because Oh No! What will Foreigners Think‽

