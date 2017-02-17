It’s about increasing the number of players and putting in place hydrogen infrastructure in the most appropriate locations so that hydrogen business becomes viable in 10 to 15 years.

Quote of the Day

Taiyo Kawai, project general manager at Toyota’s R&D and Engineering Management Division. Toyota is at the forefront of Japan’s efforts to use hydrogen and fuel cells to power cars, heat homes and keep factories running. Other companies pursuing the technology include Panasonic, Toshiba and JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp. (Bloomberg)

1 Comment

    sangetsu03

    Funny stuff. How can hydrogen be a viable fuel for an auto industry which is not viable in Japan? When was the last time Toyota earned a profit on their Japanese sales? Gasoline stations are becoming less viable, as thousands have closed, and more are closing. More expensive cars (hydrogen powered cars are more expensive than gasoline cars) are not going to sell better than cheaper cars, and left unsaid is that 97% of the supply of hydrogen requires the burning of fossil fuels, negating any "green" advantage cars have.

