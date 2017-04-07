It's like we're told that bakeries are unfit for Japanese culture. I feel offended. Baker and patissier rank high among professions that elementary school girls want to become when they grow up. I wonder how the textbook reflects on such feelings by children.

Quote of the Day ( 1 )

Junichi Nakamine, an executive director of the Japan Baking Industry Association comprised of 21 major bread manufacturers. Bakeries have objected after a textbook publisher changed “a bakery” that appears in an elementary school ethics textbook to “a Japanese-style wagashi confectioner” in response to suggestions the education ministry made in light of the “respect for tradition and culture” requirement under a curriculum for ethics classes. (Mainichi Shimbun)

Back to top

1 Comment

  • 0

    sensei258

    It's like we're told that bakeries are unfit for Japanese culture.

    Judging by the line at my local melon pan shop, that may not be the opinion held by the public

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
High School Summer Program 2017

High School Summer Program 2017

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

What to do in case of an emergency in Japan

What to do in case of an emergency in Japan

JI Core 50 Professional MonitorsBusiness Services

TOEFL Preparation Courses

TOEFL Preparation Courses

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Quote of the Day

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search