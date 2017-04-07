It's like we're told that bakeries are unfit for Japanese culture. I feel offended. Baker and patissier rank high among professions that elementary school girls want to become when they grow up. I wonder how the textbook reflects on such feelings by children.

Junichi Nakamine, an executive director of the Japan Baking Industry Association comprised of 21 major bread manufacturers. Bakeries have objected after a textbook publisher changed “a bakery” that appears in an elementary school ethics textbook to “a Japanese-style wagashi confectioner” in response to suggestions the education ministry made in light of the “respect for tradition and culture” requirement under a curriculum for ethics classes. (Mainichi Shimbun)