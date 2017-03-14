Koya Miyamae, a senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. Mmore operators of family restaurant chains are reconsidering their late-night services, including stopping around-the-clock operations altogether. (Yomiuri Shimbun)
Late-night operations in the food service industry entail a heavy workload, and it is particularly difficult to secure workers in that business. If the current situation falls into a negative spiral of a decrease in customers and difficulties in finding workers, it will further encourage the tendency to curtail late-night operations now and beyond.
