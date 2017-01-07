Patients may take as many as 10 kinds of drugs, especially when they have multiple conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. Some patients are prescribed a month’s worth of drugs at a time, and they become confused about how to use them.

Kazumasa Oki, vice president of Tokyo Pharmaceutical Association. According to a survey conducted by the Japan Pharmaceutical Association, an estimated ¥47.5 billion worth of drugs are left unused annually by patients 75 or older. (Yomiuri Shimbun)

    sensei258

    So true. I once helped investigate the death of a woman who had been dumping her multiple medications (some dangerous in combination with others) into a large plastic garbage bag. If she didn't feel good, she would literally grab a hand full without checking what or how many. What I don't understand, is why her husband let it go so far.

