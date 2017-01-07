Kazumasa Oki, vice president of Tokyo Pharmaceutical Association. According to a survey conducted by the Japan Pharmaceutical Association, an estimated ¥47.5 billion worth of drugs are left unused annually by patients 75 or older. (Yomiuri Shimbun)
Patients may take as many as 10 kinds of drugs, especially when they have multiple conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. Some patients are prescribed a month’s worth of drugs at a time, and they become confused about how to use them.
Quote of the Day ( 1 )
1 Comment
Login to comment
0
sensei258
So true. I once helped investigate the death of a woman who had been dumping her multiple medications (some dangerous in combination with others) into a large plastic garbage bag. If she didn't feel good, she would literally grab a hand full without checking what or how many. What I don't understand, is why her husband let it go so far.
Back to top