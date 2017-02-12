Toru Hikino, who runs Amato Danshi, a website dedicated to “sweet-toothed boys and men.” Chocolate sales are getting into full swing at department stores and specialty shops as Valentine’s Day again approaches. However, there seems to be a new trend on the rise as more male customers are seen among the women who typically crowd the sales floors. (Yomiuri Shimbun)
People no longer care about the difference between men and women, making it easier for men to proudly proclaim, ‘I have a sweet tooth.’ For such men, Valentine’s Day is more than just a day of romance, but an occasion for them to sample an array of chocolates.
