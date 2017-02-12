People no longer care about the difference between men and women, making it easier for men to proudly proclaim, ‘I have a sweet tooth.’ For such men, Valentine’s Day is more than just a day of romance, but an occasion for them to sample an array of chocolates.

Quote of the Day ( 0 )

Toru Hikino, who runs Amato Danshi, a website dedicated to “sweet-toothed boys and men.” Chocolate sales are getting into full swing at department stores and specialty shops as Valentine’s Day again approaches. However, there seems to be a new trend on the rise as more male customers are seen among the women who typically crowd the sales floors. (Yomiuri Shimbun)

More in Quote of the Day

