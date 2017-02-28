Yu Iwasaka, of Shibuya Loft’s advertising department, referring to masks for protection against pollen and viruses, which are selling well as the main season for the spread of cedar pollen approaches. (Mainichi Shimbun)
Popular products include warming masks that are heated by the moisture in a person's breath, masks with bacteria and odor-fighting charcoal in them, and nose pads that fill the gap between mask and cheek and help stop glasses from clouding up.
