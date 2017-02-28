Popular products include warming masks that are heated by the moisture in a person's breath, masks with bacteria and odor-fighting charcoal in them, and nose pads that fill the gap between mask and cheek and help stop glasses from clouding up.

Quote of the Day ( 0 )

Yu Iwasaka, of Shibuya Loft’s advertising department, referring to masks for protection against pollen and viruses, which are selling well as the main season for the spread of cedar pollen approaches. (Mainichi Shimbun)

