Rikkyo University Specially Appointed Associate Prof Tsuyoshi Inaba, who is acquainted with housing-related poverty issues. Share houses are a breakwater against poverty for low-income young women or single mothers who need a safe place to live. (Yomiuri Shimbun)
Share houses are one manifestation of poverty among women, which is less visible than poverty among men who become homeless. There is also research that shows that young people who have no fixed address feel pessimistic about marriage. I believe that providing young people with rental assistance and guaranteeing them cheaper housing are measures that will also help counter the falling birth rate.
Quote of the Day ( 0 )
0 Comments
Login to comment
Back to top