Sawako Yufu, professor of teaching at Waseda University’s graduate school, commenting on the results of a survey showing that 73% of elementary school teachers and 87% of junior high school teachers work at least 60 hours a week, raising concerns about the quality of education in Japan. (Asahi Shimbun)
Teachers end up bringing ruin on themselves by working long hours out of good intentions to help their students. They have to sacrifice their private lives and are left with little time to learn more for themselves, which will ultimately lead to a degradation of the quality of education.
Moonraker
Raising concerns? Sounds mild. There should be flashing lights, big noisy sirens and alarm bells. After working with the elite outcome of this "education" for many years, we should be regarding it as mutilation. The teachers in school are only as good as the system - a system which sees no need in even producing students capable of writing an essay, a prerequisite of university education.
Mike L
Most of the teachers I work with have zero life outside of school. Hence they have zero stories to share with their students. I remember the teachers from my childhood who all had stories about living abroad, serving in the armed forces, playing rugby for England, travel and so on. They were interesting people. Teachers here know about THE test and that is about it. Sadly.
Speed
Yeah, about 9 out of 10 JHS teachers really don't have much of a life outside of school. They just don't have time.
If you're in charge of one of the sports teams or clubs, forget about it. You only get about one day off a month. Unfortunately, so do the kids in them.
Like the poster above mentioned, some of my favorite memories from school were hearing stories and the experiences that my teachers had. They'd often say just afterwards, "Sorry for going off on a tangent," but I usually enjoyed and learned something from them.
JeffLee
Why does the teachers' labor union, Nikkoyso, allow this? It seems it spends all its time on dumb and outdated political issues, and prefer to avoid the nuts and bolts issues, like the rights of its members.
Sabrage
With bukatsu and homework, the students are often doing 60 hours too.
tmarie
I have never understood why anyone would want to be a teacher in this country considering the stress, the parents, the work load, the lack of holidays... Teachers need to stop wasting time with countless events at schools, stop having club every day and GO HOME before 6:00. The amount of events in itself at a Japanese school is far beyond what is needed. Add in the stress...
Reckless
well just to be fair, I worked one year at a high school in kyushu and the teachers were physically present for long hours, but for example, the judo coach was alive in the building but he did not seem to attend or teach judo. Same for many other club activities.
