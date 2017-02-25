The deer that inhabit tourist sites are not domestic animals or pets, and there are no laws specifying how people should interact with such ‘semi-wild’ animals.

Nara University of Education’s Professor Shinichi Watanabe, who specializes in environmental sociology and is familiar with measures to prevent damage by deer in Nara Prefecture.  Municipalities that have been protecting deer populations as a tourism resource or natural asset are now increasingly struggling with how to manage overpopulation of the animals. (Yomiuri Shimbun)

