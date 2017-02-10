Opposition Social Democratic Party Secretary-General Seiji Mataichi, criticizing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “golf diplomacy” with Trump. (Mainichi Shimbun)
The prime minister's attempts to build a good relationship with President Trump are embarrassing compared to European leaders who have voiced stern criticism of Trump's immigration policies.
Quote of the Day ( 1 )
1 Comment
Login to comment
1
Moonraker
Last time I looked the UK was still in Europe yet their PM has already held hands with Trump and already invited him to tea with the queen. No principles that can't be attenuated for the sake of the "special relationship" of servitude there, even, it seems, in the face of public opinion.
Back to top