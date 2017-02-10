The prime minister's attempts to build a good relationship with President Trump are embarrassing compared to European leaders who have voiced stern criticism of Trump's immigration policies.

Quote of the Day ( 1 )

Opposition Social Democratic Party Secretary-General Seiji Mataichi, criticizing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “golf diplomacy” with Trump. (Mainichi Shimbun)

Back to top

1 Comment

  • 1

    Moonraker

    Last time I looked the UK was still in Europe yet their PM has already held hands with Trump and already invited him to tea with the queen. No principles that can't be attenuated for the sake of the "special relationship" of servitude there, even, it seems, in the face of public opinion.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Golce&Gabbana at Tableaux

Golce&Gabbana at Tableaux

TableauxDining

Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

TableauxDining

TUJ Kids College for 4th, 5th and 6th graders

TUJ Kids College for 4th, 5th and 6th graders

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Quote of the Day

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search