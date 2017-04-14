Hajime Asama, professor at the University of Tokyo and a member of the Technology Advisory Committee of the International Research Institute for Nuclear Decommissioning (IRID), referring to the decommissioning work at the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. (Mainichi Shimbun)
The reactors inside the No. 1 plant are full of unknown challenges. We have no choice but to use our available knowledge to create robots that can deal with these problems.
Quote of the Day ( 0 )
0 Comments
Login to comment
Back to top