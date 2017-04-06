Katsunori Fujii, president of the Japan Council on Disability, commenting on a Yomiuri Shimbun study showing that about 70% of parents who killed their children or attempted to kill them due to concerns over the children’s physical or mental health were 65 years old or older. (Yomiuri Shimbun)
The study shows that parents were heavily burdened taking care of children before such incidents occurred. First, the government must grasp the reality faced by family members [in difficult situations] so that society as a whole can help to reduce the burden on aging parents.
