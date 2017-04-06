The study shows that parents were heavily burdened taking care of children before such incidents occurred. First, the government must grasp the reality faced by family members [in difficult situations] so that society as a whole can help to reduce the burden on aging parents.

Katsunori Fujii, president of the Japan Council on Disability, commenting on a Yomiuri Shimbun study showing that about 70% of parents who killed their children or attempted to kill them due to concerns over the children’s physical or mental health were 65 years old or older. (Yomiuri Shimbun)

