There are no legal restrictions in Japan on the burial together of unmarried couples who passed away. However, such burials are very unusual, because of opposition from relatives and cemetery operators' reluctance to accept them for fear that problems could occur in the future.

Mutsumi Yokota, chief researcher at the All Japan Cemetery Association, which conducts research and gives advice on cemetery operations and related issues. Shodaiji, a Buddhist temple in Tokyo, has devised a grave that can be shared by sexual minority people and their partners, after receiving an increasing number of inquiries about graves for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender, or LGBT, people. (Jiji Press)

    Ricky Kaminski

    The fact that these couples were in love obviously doesn't conquer all. As with many decisions here, they are made from the reflexive standpoint of 'how could this possibly inconvenience me? .'

    Guess tradition plays a role too, but it would be a nice final gesture to a loved one or recently deceased family member.

