There has been an incredible concentration and centralization of power in the prime minister's office under Abe, unlike his predecessors, where power was widely distributed and the prime minister was one among many.

Jeff Kingston, a Japan expert at Temple University’s Japan campus in Tokyo, calling Shinzo Abe the country’s most powerful prime minister in the postwar era. (AP)

