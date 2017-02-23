Junko Sakuyama, economist at Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo. Nearly half of full-time workers say they don’t get enough sleep, citing long overtime hours as a primary reason, according to a government white paper on “karoshi”—death from overwork. (Bloomberg)
There’s an atmosphere at work that you have to work long hours and you shouldn’t leave the office on time, resulting in a lack of sleep and making it difficult for workers to keep up productivity.
thepersoniamnow
It's because everyone is 100 years old following 200 year old policies. The word is CHANGE, but the aftermath is CAN'T.
