Associate professor Tokuko Munesue of Kanazawa University, commenting on a survey showing that 44% of teenage girls with dating experience said they have been subjected to dating-related harassment such as restricted activity, psychological harassment, economic abuse, physical abuse and sexual assault. (Mainichi Shimbun)
These findings show that children of a relatively young age have been on the receiving end of harassment. It is important that children are taught about these issues in school from an early age to prevent such harassment.
Quote of the Day ( 0 )
0 Comments
Login to comment
Back to top