This won’t change things drastically. It is a very Japanese way of doing things. We couldn’t have them flooding in like they do in Hong Kong.

Heizo Takenaka, a former economy minister who now serves on a government panel on special economic zones. He was referring to a housekeeping program as Japan’s first serious attempt at bringing in the workers needed to put the economy on track. The admission of cleaners from overseas—first to Kanagawa and Osaka and later to Tokyo—is aimed at making housekeeping services affordable for the middle classes and getting more Japanese women into the workforce. (Bloomberg)

