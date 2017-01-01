We are working on a plan to provide foreign visitors with disaster information in multiple languages via smartphones. The move is designed to help foreigners who cannot understand Japanese safely evacuate in the event of earthquakes and other disasters. Foreigners register their personal information including languages when they arrive in Japan. Based on the registry, evacuation information will be provided in multiple languages and emoji symbols via tourist guide apps.

Quote of the Day ( 1 )

An internal affairs ministry spokesperson. (Jiji Press)

1 Comment

  • 0

    gaijinfo

    Sounds like an excuse to collection information on every single dastardly foreigner that dares come to the land of the rising sun.

