We don't want to go to an unsafe place. Instead of the relocation, the Tsukiji market should be redeveloped.

Tai Yamaguchi, the 74-year-old head of a group of women working at the Tsukiji market. She submitted a petition calling for the cancellation of the planned relocation of Tsukiji’s functions to the Toyosu market in neighboring Koto Ward. The petition contained signatures by 393 of a total of 553 seafood wholesalers of Tsukiji. (Jiji Press)

