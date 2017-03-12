We want to provide a one-stop service that will satisfy various needs related to nursing care.

A spokesperson for convenience store operator Lawson Inc which has opened service bases at nine outlets with services catering to elderly people. The stores sell a variety of nursing care goods and have consultation counters for people taking care of elderly family members. Furthermore, they have space where elderly customers can drop by and interact with each other. (Jiji Press)

