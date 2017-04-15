An official at the intellectual property division of the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry. Amid continued growth of Japanese food exports, 927 items were confirmed to have been mislabeled as Japanese products in six cities in Asian countries, including China, according to a ministry survey. (Yomiuri Shimbun)
We’ll negotiate with other countries to expand mutual protective measures. Although it is impossible to detect all mislabeled products, we will strengthen our monitoring efforts.
