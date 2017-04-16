You're playing with your life if you don't wear a seat belt, even if your car comes with state-of-the-art safety devices, such as automatic emergency brakes. We hope our new requirement will help further reduce the number of fatal accidents.

A transport ministry official. From September 2020, new passenger car models will have to be equipped with a safety belt reminder system to cover all seats under new transport ministry rules. (Asahi Shimbun)

