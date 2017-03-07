2020 Olympic organizers unlikely to take public input on mascot name

TOKYO —

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Monday the name of the games’ official mascot will not be taken from the general public but from creative professionals.

Once a panel selects the design of the mascot through a public competition, organizers will open the process up to those with knowledge and experience in not just copywriting but also in dealing with trademarks.

The naming competition will be open to Japanese citizens and foreigners residing in Japan. The winner of the design competition is expected to be involved in the selection of the name in some capacity.

Monday’s meeting of the panel to decide the mascot selection process was the sixth of its kind and initially scheduled to be the last. But the panel has decided it will continue to meet to finalize details of the process, which must be submitted to the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee by the end of March.

“We discussed the possibility of asking the public about the name of the mascot. But as you know, it’s a much tougher task (than the design) when it involves trademark rights,” said the panel’s vice chair, Yoshiko Ikoma.

“We’ll concentrate on the naming once the design is decided. We’ve yet to discuss how to choose the people who will decide the name, but we have to overcome the trademark issue both in Japan and abroad.”

“We need more than a name that sounds cute. It’s not so simple.”

The panel had agreed in its previous meeting late February to incorporate opinions of children, from preschool to high school, regarding the design.

The design competition is open to everyone in Japan regardless of occupation or experience. Those under 18 can enter as long as they have a guardian’s approval.

All designs, which will be reviewed by a yet-to-be set up design selection panel, must be drafted from six different angles with various expressions and poses as well as a narrative.

The IOC and IPC will give the final nod ahead of the mascot’s planned unveiling in the summer of 2018.

