2020 Tokyo Olympic organizers to open mascot applications to public

TOKYO —

Applications for designing the official mascots for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be open to the public, including children, the Games organizers panel announced Monday.

“We will assess them on the basis of designs, not on the fame or past achievements of the applicants,” organizers said after the panel discussing the selection process met for the third time, following its launch in mid-January.

“This is an acquisitive plan as we hope to get both talented professionals and independently minded children on board,” the panel’s vice chairwoman Yoshiko Ikoma said.

The organizers must notify the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee about the eligibility of the applicants as well as the screening and naming processes for the mascot by the end of March.

An earlier fiasco over the games’ logo saw the initial choice withdrawn amid plagiarism allegations and the selection process come under criticism for lack of transparency, and the latest announcement reflects the organizers’ awareness that their decisions need to win public consent.

“We’d like to choose one with quality, but we would also like to attach weight to the public wanting to participate,” the organizers’ chief executive Masaaki Komiya said.

Over 14,000 entries were submitted for the logo after it was made a public competition the second time, but the mascot is likely to prove trickier both for applicants and those who evaluate. The moving object will be required to adopt different poses per sport, while the concept and narrative of the mascot will also need consideration.

Komiya said further details on application criteria will be decided during the upcoming meetings.

© KYODO