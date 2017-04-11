FIGURE SKATING

3-time world figure skating champ Mao Asada retires

Sports ( 1 )

Mao Asada AP photo

TOKYO —

Japanese figure skater Mao Asada is retiring.

The 26-year-old Asada, the three-time world champion, says she lost her motivation after underperforming last season.

She noted her best performances were in 2014, when she won her third world title and finished sixth at the Sochi Olympics.

“If I had ended my career then, I might still have had a desire to return to skating today,” she wrote in her blog. “After returning to compete, however, I wasn’t able to perform or achieve results the way I had hoped, and I was often distressed.”

After Sochi, she took a year off and returned to competition in 2015. She finished a career-low 12th at a national championship last December.

“After that the goal that had driven me had disappeared, and I lost my motivation to continue as a skater,” Asada wrote.

Asada started skating at age 5. Excelling at the triple axel, she won her first world title in 2008, and second in 2010.

She was the silver medalist at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

She says she has no regrets.

“I want to find new dreams and goals and move on, with a smile on my face,” she wrote.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Back to top

1 Comment

  • 0

    sensei258

    She would make a great coach for Japan's future Olympians

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Junior Golf

Junior Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Special Offers

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Sports

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search