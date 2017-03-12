SPEEDSKATING

Bergsma, Kodaira win speedskating titles

Sports ( 0 )

Heather Bergsma, USA, in action during the World Cup 500 metre Speed Skating event at Stavanger, Norway, Saturday March 11, 2017. Bergsma took third place. (Carina Johansen / NTB Scanpix via AP)

STAVANGER, Norway —

U.S. speedskater Heather Bergsma won the women’s 1,000-meter World Cup title on Saturday and closed in on the overall race.

Bergsma beat Japanese rival Nao Kodaira by 0.05 seconds to secure the distance title, with a perfect record in World Cup 1,000 races she has competed in this season.

The American skater is favorite to secure the overall title in Sunday’s races.

Czech skater Martina Sablikova secured the women’s long-distance title for the 11th straight season after winning the 3,000.

Kodaira secured the women’s 500 title with seven wins from seven races this season.

Bergsma’s husband Jorrit Bergsma, representing the Netherlands, won the 5,000 to take the men’s distance title.

The men’s 500 title will be decided Sunday after Russian leader Ruslan Murashov finished only fifth on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Junior Golf

Junior Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Special Offers

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Sports

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search