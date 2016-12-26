NFL

Chiefs clinch playoff spot after Steelers beat Ravens

KANSAS CITY, Missouri —

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoff spot for the second straight year when Pittsburgh scored in the closing seconds to beat the Baltimore Ravens 31-27 in the NFL on Sunday.

The Chiefs assured themselves of at least a wild-card berth with the outcome in Pittsburgh, but their home game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night still had massive ramifications.

Kansas City needs to win its final two games and hope Oakland loses to the Broncos next weekend to win the AFC West. That would allow the Chiefs to jump from the fifth seed and a first-round playoff game on the road to the No. 2 seed, a first-round bye and at least one game at home.

The Chiefs visit San Diego for their regular-season finale.

