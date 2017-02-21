ASIAN WINTER GAMES

China, Japan get gold in speedskating

Sports ( 1 )

Wu Dajing, center, of China leads other competitors during the men's 500 meters finals of short track speed skating competition at the Asian Winter Games at Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink in Sapporo Tuesday. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

SAPPORO —

China claimed two gold medals in short track speedskating at the Asian Winter Games on Tuesday.

Wu Dajing, who won silver in the men’s 1,500 meters on Monday, won gold in the men’s 500 meters with a time of 40.764 seconds, edging South Korea’s Seo Yi-ra by .078 seconds. Park Se-yeong was third with a time of 41.182.

Zang Yize of China won gold in the women’s 500 with a time of 43.911. Ayuko Ito of Japan was second 44.236 while Choi Min-jeong of South Korea took bronze in 44.819 after her compatriot Shim Suk-hee got tangled up on the final lap with Fan Kexin of China and both were disqualified.

Nao Kodaira of Japan claimed her second gold of the Sapporo Games by beating two-time defending Olympic champion Lee Sang-hwa of South Korea in the speedskating women’s 500 meters.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Wu Dajing, center, of China leads other competitors during the men's 500 meters finals of short track speed skating competition at the Asian Winter Games at Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink in Sapporo Tuesday. Han Tianyu, Park Se-yeong, Ren Ziwei Choi Min-jeong Wu Dajing, Seo Yi-ra Wu Dajing, Seo Yi-ra Wu Dajing Wu Dajing Zang Yize, Ayako Ito, Choi Min-jeong Wu Dajing Wu Dajing Zang Yize, Fan Kexin, Shim Suk-hee, Ayuko Ito Wu Dajing

Back to top

1 Comment

  • 0

    Kurobune

    Ganbarre, Nao-san ! Ganbarre, Nippon !

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Junior Golf

Junior Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Special Offers

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Sports

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search