China's Asian Games athletes won't be staying at APA hotel in Sapporo

SAPPORO —
The organizing committee of the upcoming Asian Winter Games is arranging to change accommodation for Chinese athletes from the APA hotel in Sapporo, where copies of a controversial book denying the 1937 Nanjing Massacre are placed in guestrooms, a committee source said Tuesday.
Following a furor in China over the book’s placement in APA hotel guestrooms, the Olympic Council of Asia, the apex sporting body that governs sports events in Asia, and the Chinese Olympic Committee have both requested that Chinese athletes not be accommodated at the hotel during the sporting event.
The athletes can stay at the Sapporo Prince Hotel, the other hotel within the city designated for athletes’ accommodation, or other hotels outside the area, according to the organizing committee.
The 2017 Sapporo Asian Winter Games involving participants from 31 countries and regions will start next month in Hokkaido. The APA Hotel in Sapporo was going to host the largest number of athletes.
The book in question is a compilation of essays written by Toshio Motoya, head of the hotel chain operator, APA Group. The book, written in Japanese and English and placed in every guest room at APA group hotels, asserts that the Nanjing Massacre, which China says resulted in the deaths of more than 300,000 people, was fabricated.
The APA hotel chain has told the organizing committee that it intends to remove information materials including the book from the guest rooms at the Sapporo hotel.
Japanese historians have estimated the number to range from the tens of thousands to 200,000.
© KYODO
13 Comments
10
donkusai
The last thing you really want to find in your hotel room is political propaganda. Whatever your views on what happened in Nanjing, the Chinese sporting authorities are well within their rights to refuse to stay at the hotel. If athletes from my country refused to stay somewhere for a similar reason to this, I'd be in full support of their decision.
4
dcog9065
Good move, APA Hotel should expect to be punished by the market for its foolish move
0
socrateos
China does not want their people to see a view that is not compatible with their official view. But I am pretty sure there will be some curious Chinese visitors who want to peek into forbidden views. And for that, APA gives an opportunity.
1
smithinjapan
Going to be a lot of "We don't want them to stay!" sour grapes going on from the Japan side. Good business for hotels who actually care about guests, though.
2
donkusai
Why travel all the way to Japan and stay at an APA hotel just for that? There's this thing called the internet that's full of "forbidden views" if you want to call it that (though there's a lot out there I think lean far more toward the "insane" side of the spectrum), and ways to get around the Great Firewall of China if you really want to. We don't need political propaganda in hotels. Put your views online if you want, or even in bookshops, but just let holiday-makers enjoy their holidays.
1
yawara
Shobaihanjou These right wing uyoku are slow learners
3
bfried
Pretty stupid on the part of the APA hotel. If they're dumb enough to do that, imagine all the other problems at their hotels. I won't stay there either.
2
karlrb
I won't stay at an APA hotel in the future. I will buy LL Bean boots. I make my own decisions about how I spend my money - I'd prefer others leave the politics out of their business dealings such as these.
1
rainyday
Good, I hope athletes from other countries follow suit.
-1
Cogito Ergo Sum
He tried hiding behind a pseudonym ...like always...the truth shone through......it's payback time!
0
Dango bong
its not woman's rally, or airport protests. THIS is how you make people pay. Good move.
0
ThePBot
Then why'd they print the book in English and Japanese? Irony and projection. In this issue, most of the world actually know the events at Nanjing happened, and it's Japan that doesn't want to see other people's forbidden views. To actually make a book, AND THEN to put it in every hotel room, proves this. Newsflash, there was a curious Chinese visitor, and his American girlfriend. They did more than just peeking, and they didn't like what they saw. Good for that couple to publish this on social media, now every Chinese person knows which hotels to avoid.
0
Hiro S Nobumasa
Sports should not be mixed with politics .
In this case APA hotel management not only have abused their freedom of speech privilege by telling the world that the tragic 'Nanjing Massacre ' is a mere Chinese propaganda .
PM Abe should not allow even Japanese athletes to enter such a Goebellish hotel.
Could one even imagine hearing a hotel chain management in Germany announcing to the world that the ' Holocaust' never happened?
