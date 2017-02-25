Cost for temporary venues for 2020 Olympic sports projected at Y5.73 bil

TOKYO —

Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are projecting that it will cost about 5.73 billion yen ($50.82 million) to construct temporary facilities for 2020 Olympics baseball, softball and surfing competitions outside Tokyo, sources close to the matter say.

Approximately 2.98 billion yen will be required for Yokohama Stadium, the main venue for baseball and softball located just southwest of Tokyo, and some 2.75 billion yen for the surfing venue of Tsurigasaki Beach in Chiba Prefecture, southeast of Tokyo, according to the estimates.

As the International Olympic Committee decided in December on the venues of sports that will be newly added to the games, preliminary calculation of their costs has been lagging behind that of other costs.

The 2020 organizing committee has estimated the total construction cost for the 13 Tokyo Games venues in six different prefectures outside Tokyo at around 49.5 billion yen. But it does not include money estimated for venues in Fukushima Prefecture where part of the baseball and softball competitions will be held.

The sources said, however, the operational cost for those 13 venues will be much higher, with one source estimating it will “top 170 billion yen.”

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike is demanding the municipalities hosting a part of the 2020 Olympics foot some of the construction costs, with the overall budget ranging between 1.6 trillion and 1.8 trillion yen.

However, as local governments have been reluctant to pay for the costs of building temporary facilities in their prefectures, the governor said Wednesday the metropolitan government will consider shouldering the cost of such facilities.

A working group to discuss the financial burden on municipalities hosting part of the 2020 Games is expected to iron out details at its next meeting.

The next meeting, whose date has yet to be fixed, will be the third of its kind for the group comprising the Japanese and Tokyo metropolitan governments, the 2020 organizing committee and the municipalities. A final decision on the financial burdens will be made by the end of this fiscal year through March.

