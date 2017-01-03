Cost-related issues for 2020 Olympics to drag on in 2017

TOKYO —

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics came up with the first overall budget estimate for the 2020 Games at the end of 2016 following cost-cutting efforts spurred by Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike.

While the International Olympic Committee was pleased with the proposed figure of between 1.6 trillion to 1.8 trillion yen ($15 billion to $16.8 billion) that is subject to further savings, domestic concerns have arisen as local governments set to host competitions are upset they may have to pay more than they should.

The total costs, unveiled at the four-party talks involving the organizers, the IOC and the Japanese and Tokyo metropolitan governments on Dec 21, constitutes the organizing committee’s budget of 500 billion yen and a budget for other entities totaling 1.1 trillion to 1.3 trillion yen.

The organizers’ budget is expected to be procured from the private sector, while the remaining amount will be covered mostly by the metropolitan government, with the central government and 10 other local governments envisioned to share the burden.

But the local authorities are not thrilled with the idea of shouldering costs for setting up temporary facilities, as the organizing committee is supposed to cover the entirety of this expenditure under a policy adopted during the bidding process.

On Dec 26, leaders of 10 local governments told the organizers and the metropolitan government that the organizing committee should stick to its policy and foot the bill.

Of the total initial budget, about 680 billion yen is for building venues, including 280 billion yen for temporary facilities. Of the venue budget, the organizers are set to cover 90 billion yen, including 80 billion yen for temporary structures.

Part of the reason for spreading the 2020 Summer Games to existing venues outside the Japanese capital is to save on construction costs.

But estimated overall expenditures have ballooned, prompting Koike, soon after taking office in August, to set up a cost-review team, which recommended alternatives for three venues, including moving them to existing sites rather than building new venues.

Despite the governor’s push, the four parties ended up retaining the original plans to build three new venues in Tokyo for rowing/canoe sprint, volleyball and swimming, but with anticipated spending reduced by about 40 billion yen after Koike’s action.

But building new venues from scratch is not the only costly matter.

There are estimates that putting barrier-free works on an existing stadium in Miyagi Prefecture to be used for soccer’s preliminary round could cost around 2 billion to 3 billion yen.

The prefectural government has indicated it is willing to bear the costs for features that can be used after the 2020 Games but reluctant to pay for something needed just for the Olympics, such as an electric scoreboard.

But a metropolitan government official noted that pertinent local governments should pay to bring their venues up to Olympic standards, saying residents of the capital would not be happy if their local tax money were to be used for venues outside Tokyo.

The national government has also stopped short of making any promises, with Olympics minister Tamayo Marukawa saying, “The state will have to do what it must if there is good reason to do so.”

With just over three-and-a-half years to go until the Tokyo Olympics and test events to be held at venues in the lead-up to it, local governments are also getting impatient as the burden ratio for overall venue-related costs has not yet been decided, leaving their preparations on hold.

The future of the main stadium for 2020 also remains in limbo.

Construction work for the new National Stadium designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma finally began in early December, about 14 months behind schedule after public outcry over expanding cost estimates for the initial design by the late Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid led to its scrapping.

Many are likely to remember the excitement of the opening and closing ceremonies that will take place at the stadium, but little has been decided on how to utilize the legacy after the games as a public facility with a degree of profitability.

Japanese athletes, meanwhile, have already shifted gears and begun looking toward 2020 after coming off the Rio Games in August with the country’s largest ever Olympic medal haul at 41, including 12 gold—the sixth highest on the medals table.

As the host country for the 2020 Games, Japan is aiming to win anywhere from 20 to 33 gold medals and finish third in the standings.

To do that, the central government unveiled in October a plan to help expand the competitiveness of athletes in various sports, not just the ones they tend to excel in like judo, wrestling, gymnastics and swimming in which they won 11 of the gold medals at Rio de Janeiro.

Japan is also looking to have more representation and influence in world governing organizations for sports, after more than 20 years without a Japanese head of such body for an Olympic sport until Morinari Watanabe was elected president of the International Gymnastics Federation in October.

In the following months, double Olympic medalist Yuki Ota was chosen by the International Fencing Federation as a member of its executive board and Shinichiro Otsuka was selected vice president of the International Triathlon Union.

According to the Japan Sports Agency, there are 25 Japanese executives in international sports organizations, with plans to increase it to 35.

