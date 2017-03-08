Cuba blanks China 6-0 for 1st win at World Baseball Classic

Sports ( 0 )

Cuba's players celebrate after their 6-0 win over China in their first round game of the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO —

Roel Santos hit a two-run triple as Cuba scored four runs in the fourth inning in a 6-0 win over China at the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday.

Former major leaguer Bruce Chen held Cuba scoreless over the first 2-2/3 innings at Tokyo Dome but a pitching change gave the Cuban batters the spark they needed.

Yoelkis Cespedes drove in the first run in the fourth off Luo Xia and Santos’ clutch triple to center field made it 3-0. Santos then scored on Alexander Ayala’s double to left.

Cuba starter Vladimir Banos went five innings and allowed just one baserunner on a Yang Shunyi single with one-out in the fifth.

Cuba improved to 1-1 to keep alive its chances of advancing to the tournament’s second round. Japan, which beat Cuba 11-6 on Tuesday, faces Australia in a later game.

