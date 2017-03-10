BASEBALL

Cuba reaches 2nd round of WBC with 4-3 win over Australia

Sports ( 0 )

Alfredo Despaigne Cuba's Alfredo Despaigne hits a grand slam off Australia's pitcher Lachlan Wells during the fifth inning of their first round game of the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO —

Outfielder Alfredo Despaigne hit a grand slam in the fifth inning on Friday as Cuba beat Australia 4-3 to advance to the second round of the World Baseball Classic.

Despaigne, who played for the Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan the last three seasons, connected off Australia pitcher Lachlan Wells for his second homer of the tournament.

Despaigne homered three times in six games in the 2013 World Baseball Classic. His grand slam Friday came off a 2-1 fastball Wells left in the middle of the plate.

Cuba finished Pool B with a 2-1 record and will face Israel at Tokyo Dome on Sunday. Australia has played in the WBC all four times but has never made it out of the first round.

Two-time champion Japan faces China later Friday with a chance to finish in first place in the Pool B.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Alfredo Despaigne Alfredo Despaigne Mitch Dening, Frank Morejon Mitch Dening, Frank Morejon Alfredo Despaigne Alfredo Despaigne Brad Harman, Frank Morejon Miguel Lahera, Frank Morejon Carlos Marti, Carlos Louis Miguel Lahera Miguel Lahera

