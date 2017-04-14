Darvish strong as Rangers pound Angels

BASEBALL

ANAHEIM, Calif —

Yu Darvish pitched seven scoreless innings and Carlos Gomez hit a leadoff homer in Texas’ 8-3 victory over Los Angeles on Thursday.

Nomar Mazara also homered and Robinson Chirinos drove in three runs to help the Rangers take two of three from their AL West rivals. Darvish (1-1) struck out 10 and limited the Angels to five singles and two walks, improving to 8-2 in his career against the Angels.

Danny Espinosa hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth for the Angels. Ricky Nolasco (0-2) was the loser.

CUBS 4, DODGERS 0

In Chicago, Brett Anderson beat his former team with five solid innings and center fielder Albert Almora Jr made two outstanding catches against the ivy as Chicago beat Los Angeles.

Anderson (1-0) won in his Wrigley Field debut for the Cubs. The lefty lowered his ERA to 0.84 through two starts with his new club.

Anderson, the only member of the Cubs without a World Series ring after Wednesday’s celebration, allowed three hits but walked four. He stranded seven runners, helped by Almora’s defense.

Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell hit long solo home runs, their first of the season. Both came off Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-2).

Rizzo’s drive to right field in the first inning opened the scoring and sent a fan’s beer all over the bleachers. Russell’s homer to left in the fourth landed on Waveland Avenue.

TWINS 11, TIGERS 5

In Detroit, Max Kepler, Miguel Sano and Robbie Grossman homered for Minnesota as the Twins took advantage of an uncharacteristically wild outing by Jordan Zimmermann.

Zimmermann (1-1) allowed five runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, walking a career-high five. Anibal Sanchez was even worse for the Tigers in relief, allowing six runs in 1 1/3 innings and letting two of Zimmermann’s runners score on Kepler’s three-run homer in the fifth.

Grossman hit a two-run shot in the third and Sano connected for a three-run homer in the sixth.

Phil Hughes (2-0) allowed four runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. Justin Haley worked the final 3 1/3 innings to earn his first career save, striking out six.

Miguel Cabrera and Justin Upton each hit their first home run of the season for the Tigers.

RED SOX 4, PIRATES 3

In Boston, Xander Bogaerts’ RBI single capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning, lifting Boston past Pittsburgh in a makeup game from a rainout in the opening series.

Boston ended up sweeping Pittsburgh in three games after taking the first two games of the season.

Matt Barnes (2-0) worked one inning of hitless relief, and Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his third save. Juan Nicasio (0-2) was the loser. Andrew McCutchen homered for Pittsburgh.

ROYALS 3, ATHLETICS 1

In Kansas City, Jason Vargas carried a shutout into the eighth as Kansas City finally generated some early offense to snap an eight-game losing streak against the A’s.

Vargas (2-0) scattered four hits and a walk over 7 2/3 innings, striking out eight, in his second straight crisp performance. The left-hander only allowed one runner to reach second base in his longest outing since 2014, when Vargas shut out the Athletics at Kauffman Stadium.

Kelvin Herrera served up a homer to Rajai Davis and a double to Jed Lowrie in the ninth but bounced back to retire the next three batters and earn his first save.

Lorenzo Cain and Salvador Perez drove in runs off A’s starter Jesse Hahn (0-1) in the first, and Brandon Moss added a lazy sacrifice fly in the third.

YANKEES 3, RAYS 2

In New York, Aaron Hicks homered twice, including a go-ahead, two-run drive in the seventh inning, as the Yankees moved above .500 for the first time this season.

Luis Severino (1-0) struck out a career-high 11 in seven innings, including four of his last five batters. The Yankees completed a three-game sweep and won their fourth in a row following a 1-4 start.

Hicks homered in the first off Matt Andriese batting left-handed and connected right-handed against Xavier Cedeno to erase a 2-1 deficit. Ronald Torreyes singled with one out in the seventh off Erasmo Ramirez and Rays manager Kevin Cash brought in Cedeno (1-1), the only lefty in his bullpen. Jacoby Ellsbury grounded into a forceout, and Hicks sent a changeup into the left-field seats.

ORIOLES 2, BLUE JAYS 1

In Toronto, Orioles closer Zach Britton escaped a nervy ninth inning as Baltimore handed Toronto its sixth straight loss.

The Blue Jays, off to a franchise-worst 1-8 start, also lost star slugger Josh Donaldson in the sixth when he aggravated the sore right calf that kept him out of Tuesday’s home opener.

Kevin Gausman (1-0) pitched six innings for his first victory in nine career appearances at Rogers Centre.

Britton took over in the ninth and put runners on second and third before holding on for his fourth save by retiring Kevin Pillar on a grounder then getting pinch hitter and former teammate Steve Pearce on a flyball.

Francisco Liriano (0-1) struck out 10 and gave up two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

WHITE SOX 10, INDIANS 4

In Cleveland, Tim Anderson homered on the game’s first pitch and Matt Davidson added a three-run shot in a five-run first inning as Chicago beat slumping Cleveland.

The defending AL champion Indians have lost five of six after sweeping Texas to begin the season and dropped to 4-5.

Anderson hit Josh Tomlin’s first pitch onto the porch in left field while Davidson lined a two-out homer to right-center. Tomlin (0-2) gave up seven runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Cleveland used five pitchers in the first eight innings, forcing infielder Michael Martinez to work the ninth. Making his first career appearance on the mound, Martinez gave up a single but retired the other three hitters on grounders.

Avisail Garcia was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Anthony Swarzak (1-0) relieved starter Miguel Gonzalez in the fifth and allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings.

BREWERS 5, REDS 1

In Cincinnati, Ryan Braun and Eric Thames homered and Jimmy Nelson turned in his second straight strong start as Milwaukee snapped Cincinnati’s four-game winning streak.

At 5-5, the Brewers reached .500 for the first time since last April.

Nelson (1-0) gave up one run and five hits in seven innings, striking out five without a walk. Last week against the Cubs, he threw six solid innings.

Nelson also put down a sacrifice bunt in the third that moved runners up to second and third to set up Jonathan Villar’s run-scoring groundout and Thames’ RBI single.

Bronson Arroyo (0-2) allowed five runs and seven hits in six innings.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.