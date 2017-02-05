England edge France, Scotland beat Ireland in Six Nations openers

RUGBY UNION

LONDON —

England coach Eddie Jones said his side had produced an “ugly” performance but a “beautiful” result after his reigning champions edged France 19-16 in their Six Nations opener at Twickenham on Saturday.

Victory saw England keep alive their hope of back-to-back Grand Slams as they posted a new national record 15th win in a row.

But a scrappy and error-strewn England were still in danger of defeat until replacement back Ben Te’o's first Test try nine minutes from time sealed a come-from-behind win.

“Sometimes these things happen, it is a game of rugby and there are humans involved,” Jones told ITV.

“We made some silly handling errors, but we have some great finishers on the bench, we got really good value from them,” added the Australian, who has won all 14 of his game in charge of England since taking over after the side crashed out in the first round of the 2015 World Cup on home soil.

In addition to Auckland-born Te’o's try, Owen Farrell kicked 11 points, with England’s other score a 48-metre penalty from long-range kick specialist Elliot Daly—recalled by Jones for his first Test since being sent off against Argentina in November.

“The good thing for us is that we can shift around with Elliot Daly and Ben Te’o giving the French something different to look at in the centres,” said Jones.

“The performance was ugly, but the result is beautiful.”

England captain Dylan Hartley, after his first match in six weeks since suspension, admitted the champions had reason to thank their bench.

“Ben Te’o and James Haskell came on and gave us a good bit going forward at the end there, so unbelievable impact from our subs,” said Hartley.

“We dug in, we found a way and we’ll take something from that.”

Next up for England, who will break world champions New Zealand’s tier one record of 18 consecutive Test wins with another Grand Slam, is a match away to Wales on February 11.

Wales begin their bid for 2017 Six Nations glory against Italy in Rome on Sunday and Hartley was in no doubt England would have to up their game in Cardiff.

“We need to be a bit more clinical with the ball in hand and probably not so passive in defence,” he said.

“It keeps us grounded, keeps us ready for next week and we’ll have to be a lot better to prepare for Wales,” the hooker added.

Impressive France No 8 Louis Picamoles, a team-mate of Hartley’s at English Premiership side Northampton, was named man-of-the-match.

France were on course for a shock win at 16-12 up when replacement front row Raban Slimani crossed for a converted try on the hour mark.

But, as happened in their recent defeats by Australia and New Zealand, the French were once more unable to close out a win against a leading nation.

“It was a very good performance from us but we lose again,” said Picamoles. “We need to win and continue to work hard but it’s a good performance.

“Congrats to England but we are going to work harder for next week,” he added ahead of France’s match at home to a Scotland side who beat Ireland 27-22 at Murrayfield earlier on Saturday.

“The positive to take is the spirit we had. We stayed strong the whole game against a strong side but we need to work hard—we need to remain more pragmatic and we need to take the points when we go on the attack.”

Scotland 27, Ireland 22

Two late penalties in the last eight minutes by Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw gave his side a thrilling 27-22 Six Nations opening win against Ireland on Saturday.

The Scots stunned the pre-Championship favourites with three tries in the opening 28 minutes -– two by dazzling full-back Stuart Hogg and by centre Alex Dunbar’s ingenious intervention in a line-out -– but then saw their 21-5 lead disappear.

Winger Keith Earls had already scored one try for Ireland and two more in the second half -– by lock Iain Henderson and fly-half Paddy Jackson -– put Ireland ahead 22-21.

With the momentum against them, though, the Scots dug deep and Gloucester scrum-half Laidlaw nailed the two late penalties that secured their first opening round win since 2006.

For Ireland, November conquerors of the All Blacks, the only consolation was the first losing bonus point in the history of the championship.

“When there was one point in it I think everyone thought it would be the same old story but we managed to claw our way back in,” said Scotland coach Vern Cotter.

“It was a great win and validates the work they have been doing in training.”

Cotter’s fellow Kiwi and Ireland counterpart Joe Schmidt added: “Scotland got a flying start, really impressive, and Vern Cotter has obviously done some great work with them.”

Scotland looked sharp from the off and might have broken through after four minutes had fly-half Finn Russell been able to find Huw Jones as the centre looked to finish a threatening counter attack.

It proved to be a temporary reprieve for Ireland.

Scotland had them stretched in defence in the eighth minute and from quick ruck possession Russell shipped a bouncing pass out wide to the right for Hogg to score.

It was the Glasgow full-back’s eighth try in the Six Nations, taking him ahead of Chris Paterson as Scotland’s top scorer since the Championship expanded from five nations to six in 2000.

Hogg also became the first Scottish player to score in three successive matches in the Championship since Gregor Townsend achieved the feat when Scotland won the last Five Nations crown in 1999.

Laidlaw’s conversion put Scotland 7-0 up but they had to absorb some fierce pressure before Hogg produced the piece of magic that conjured his second try.

It came in the 20th minute, Russell and Jones zipping out flat passes that found Hogg on the left, but with three defenders ahead of him.

The 24-year-old happens to be a distant relative of George Best and there were shades of the late, great former Manchester United and Northern Ireland footballer as Hogg wrong-footed Earls with an outrageous dummy and skipped past the other two defenders to touch down.

Laidlaw again converted, making it 14-0, but Ireland hit back in the 25th minute, Earls scoring in the left corner, Jackson failing to convert.

Three minutes later Scotland had their third try on the board and it was another stunner.

From a line-out in the right corner, the Scots had three backs at the front of the line -– Laidlaw, wing Tommy Seymour and Alex Dunbar.

It was a ploy that completely wrong-footed the Irish pack, Dunbar taking the throw from replacement hooker Ross Ford for a score that must have left Ireland coach Joe Schmidt aghast.

Laidlaw’s conversion made it 21-5 to the Scots.

Jackson pegged back three points with a penalty but Scotland managed to snuff out a Simon Zebo break in the final minute of an extraordinary opening half to turn around 21-8 ahead.

Eight minutes into the second half Ireland had their second try, Henderson burrowing over from a close range ruck and Jackson converting to cut Scotland’s lead to 21-15.

Scotland wing Sean Maitland made a try saving tackle on Rob Kearney in the 58th minute but Ireland’s incessant pressure told again three minutes later, Jackson bursting over from ten metres and adding the conversion to put his side ahead for the first time 22-21.

The momentum was with Ireland but Laidlaw’s two late penalties saved the day for the Scots.

© 2017 AFP