TENNIS

Escobdeo upsets Evans at Miami Open; Nishioka advances

Sports ( 0 )

Ernesto Escobedo reacts during his match against Daniel Evans of Great Britain during day 3 of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center on March 22, 2017 AFP

MIAMI —

Young American Ernesto Escobedo pulled off a surprise victory in three sets over Britain’s Dan Evans in the first round of the Miami Open on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Mexican-American, who grew up playing on rough public courts in Los Angeles, is playing in his Masters 1000 series event having qualified with a straight sets win over Argentine Renzo Olivo on Tuesday.

Escobedo, ranked 108th, beat the 43rd ranked Evans 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 at Crandon Park thanks mainly to his strong first serve, which included ten aces.

“This day is very special for me. I qualified for my first Masters 1000 here in Miami and I played a tricky opponent who serves pretty well. It is pretty big to get my first win here,” Escobedo told reporters.

“I started pretty slow but once I broke back I felt pretty comfortable and kept patient. In the second set I just didn’t focus at all and my energy was very low but I am just happy to have stepped it up in the third set,” he added.

Escobedo will now face 25th-seed Fernando Verdasco in the second round and he can expect plenty of support from a strongly Hispanic South Florida crowd.

For Evans it was another setback after he went out in the second round in Indian Wells.

“He played pretty well. I needed to get on top early in the third set and I think he would have gone away but I didn’t,” said Evans.

“I have been serving poorly for a little bit and I wasn’t winning my points on my second serve,” said the Englishman, who was given a penalty point for bad language and racket abuse and also had a verbal exchange with a fan at one stage.

Another American hopeful, Ryan Harrison, bowed out with a 6-4, 7-5 loss to Italy’s 40th ranked Fabio Fognini while his compatriot Michael Mmoh was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by France’s Nicolas Mahut.

Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka triumped in a two-hour battle with Australia’s Jordan Thompson.

Nishioka, who reached the fourth round at Indian Wells last week, saved 11 of 14 break points to secure the 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 win.

France’s Benoit Paire beat Slovak Martin Klizan 7-6(4), 6-3 to earn a second-round challenge with 21st seed Pablo Cuevas.

Eugenie Bouchard’s poor run of form continued as the Canadian suffered a first-round exit at the hands of Australia’s Ashleigh Barty.

Wildcard Barty’s 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 win sets up an all-Australian clash in the second round against 14th seed Samantha Stosur.

© 2017 AFP

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Junior Golf

Junior Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Special Offers

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Sports

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search