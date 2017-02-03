Falcons barrier to historic Super Bowl win for Brady and Patriots

NFL

HOUSTON —

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will bid to write another gilded chapter in their 15-year golden era on Sunday by subduing the offensive juggernaut of the Atlanta Falcons to claim a fifth Super Bowl title.

More than 100 million households across the United States and millions more worldwide will tune in for the biggest event of the American sporting calendar, which could see Brady become the most decorated quarterback in history.

The 39-year-old superstar will become the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl crowns if he manages to guide the Patriots to victory over the Falcons before a 72,000-crowd at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

A win on Sunday would come 15 years after Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s first triumph together in the National Football League showpiece, against the St. Louis Rams in 2002.

It would also represent a satisfying last laugh for Brady following his long-running battle with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Brady was forced to miss the first four games of the season after losing a legal battle against the NFL over the 2015 Deflategate scandal, which saw the Patriots superstar accused of cheating by attempting to alter the pressure of balls to his advantage during a key championship game.

It has led to the delicious prospect of Goodell having to possibly hand over the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Brady and his team-mates on Sunday.

Goodell for his part has attempted to damp down any possibility of an awkward trophy presentation by acknowledging Brady’s remarkable career.

“Tom Brady is one of the all-time greats. He has been for several years,” Goodell said.

“He’s an extraordinary player, great performer, and a sure-fire Hall of Famer. So it would be an honor.”

Brady, too, has done his best to play down the popular narrative of revenge and redemption.

“I’ve moved on,” Brady said this week. “I focus on positive things in my life. I’m not worried about postgame or anything like that.”

Brady has instead been content to do most of his talking on the field. He averaged just under 300 passing yards a game in the regular season, and was magnificent in a comprehensive 36-17 demolition of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship game two weeks ago.

But even Brady’s stats pale into comparison with his opposite number Matt Ryan, who has hardly put a foot wrong while leading the most potent offense in the league, averaging more than 365 yards a game in the post-season, and just over 300 yards during the regular season.

Ryan, 31, reached the Super Bowl this season after four unsuccessful previous appearances in the playoffs, a record of defeat that led some critics to question whether he had the temperament for the big occasion.

There was not the slightest hint of nerves en route to Houston, though, when the Falcons crushed the Green Bay Packers 44-21 in the Georgia Dome to reach the Super Bowl for only the second time in the team’s history.

The emphatic nature of that win has persuaded many Falcons fans that their long wait for a maiden Super Bowl title could be about to end.

Ryan—nicknamed “Matty Ice” by his team-mates—said the team is comfortable with the burden of expectation.

“I’m sure everyone will be excited and anxious going into it. But as far as nerves, I feel like we’ve prepared ourselves for this moment,” a relaxed-looking Ryan told reporters this week.

“This is exactly where we wanted to be. We’ve put in the work, put in the time. I think we’ll all be ready to go and excited.”

Ryan also knows that he has an array of weapons at his disposal, which includes arguably the best receiver in the league, Julio Jones, ably supported by the talented Mohamed Sanu and the speedy Taylor Gabriel.

Add in the dual running back threat of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, and it is easy to see why many pundits have installed the Falcons as favorites.

“As a quarterback, when you’re surrounded by really good players and guys who can make plays at any time, it makes your job a lot easier,” Ryan said.

“I’m really fortunate to be surround by an awesome supporting cast. We’ve got great wide receivers. We’ve got two great running backs and certainly have some tight ends, who can make plays for us,” he added.

Whether Belichick’s Patriots are able to clip the Falcons’ offensive wings may hold the key to the Super Bowl—and Brady’s hopes of a place in history.

© 2017 AFP