TENNIS

Federer climbs rankings after Miami win; Nishikori drops to 7th

Sports ( 0 )

Roger Federer celebrates victory against Rafael Nadal in the final of the Miami Open on April 2, 2017 AFP

PARIS —

Swiss great Roger Federer has risen to fourth in the latest ATP rankings following his victory over Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s Miami Open final.

Federer climbs two places to fourth, while Nadal also moves up two places to fifth, but Japan’s Kei Nishikori slips three places to seventh.

Nishikori lost in the quarterfinals in Miami to Italy’s Fabio Fognini.

ATP rankings top 20

1. Andy Murray
2. Novak Djokovic
3. Stan Wawrinka
4. Roger Federer
5. Rafael Nadal
6. Milos Raonic
7. Kei Nishikori
8. Marin Cilic
9. Dominic Thiem
10. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

© 2017 AFP

