Federer, Wawrinka reach Indian Wells final

TENNIS

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. —

Roger Federer defeated Jack Sock 6-1, 7-6 (4) Saturday to reach the BNP Paribas Open final in pursuit of his record-tying fifth title in the desert.

Federer will play Stan Wawrinka in an all-Swiss title match after Wawrinka eased past Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-3.

Federer’s last Indian Wells title came in 2012. He owns a 19-3 edge over Wawrinka, including 14-0 on hard courts, and has won their last three meetings, including in the Australian Open semifinals in January.

Despite playing on home soil, Sock was the underdog against Federer, who received loud cheers throughout the match.

Federer raced through the first set in 21 minutes, firing five of his eight aces in the match and breaking Sock twice.

Federer hasn’t lost a set or his serve in four matches, saving one break point along the way and beating rival Rafael Nadal in the fourth round.

Sock settled down in the second set when neither player dropped serve and the 24-year-old American saved his only break point in the seventh game.

Sock led 3-1 in the tiebreaker before Federer won six of the final seven points, closing out the victory on Sock’s netted backhand.

Wawrinka breezed through his semi after needing third-set tiebreakers to win his previous two matches. He advanced to his first Indian Wells final, having lost in last year’s semis.

He dispatched Carreno Busta while never facing a break point in the 64-minute match. The Spaniard fell to 0-3 in his career against the Swiss.

No. 21 Carreno Busta was the lowest seed to reach the semifinals at the desert tournament since 2014. It was the biggest semifinal of his career, having failed in 16 previous tries to reach that round in an ATP Masters 1000 event.

Carreno Busta beat Dusan Lajovic and No. 27 Pablo Cuevas in third-set tiebreakers to reach his third semi of the year. He saved two match points against Cuevas in the quarterfinals.

Wawrinka’s serve was too much for Carreno Busta. The Swiss won 80 percent of his first-serve points and 76 percent on his second serve while taking the final four games of the match.

“So far the season has been good, even tough,” Wawrinka said. “I had an injury (knee), and I had to take some time off and do some hard work at home to get back fit and ready.”

