Former Japan midfielder Ramos suffers stroke

TOKYO —

Brazilian-born former Japan international midfielder Ruy Ramos revealed Friday that he has suffered a stroke.

The 59-year-old said on his official website that he was diagnosed with a cerebral infarction after undergoing tests at a medical facility on Thursday.

Ramos said in the post on his site that he did not know how much sick leave he would require.

Ramos, who came to Japan in 1977 and took Japanese nationality in 1989, was a key member of the Tokyo Verdy side, then known as Kawasaki Verdy, that won the J.League in its inaugural season in 1993 and again the following year.

He has been capped 32 times for Japan, scoring once, and played in the famous ‘‘Tragedy of Doha’’ in 1993, when Japan let in a last-gasp equalizer against Iraq in their World Cup qualifier and as a result missed out on a place in the finals in the United States.

After his retirement, he had spells as manager of Verdy and FC Gifu as well as the beach soccer Japan national team.

© KYODO