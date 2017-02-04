TENNIS

France complete Davis Cup win over Japan

Sports ( 1 )

France's Nicolas Mahut (L) returns a shot beside his partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert against Japanese pair Yuichi Sugita and Yasutaka Uchiyama during their Davis Cup World Group contest, in Tokyo, on February 4, 2017 AFP

TOKYO —

France wrapped up victory in their Davis Cup first-round tie against Japan after Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won Saturday’s doubles to give the visitors an unassailable 3-0 lead.

The Wimbledon champions swatted aside Yuichi Sugita and Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 after Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon had dominated the opening day’s singles in Tokyo on Friday.

Japan have failed to win a single set in three matches in the absence of world number five Kei Nishikori, who opted to sit out the World Group clash.

Gasquet swept past Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 on Friday before Simon overpowered Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to put Yannich Noah’s team firmly in the driving seat.

Nine-time winners France have now won all four of their Davis Cup meetings with Japan, who will look to avoid a whitewash in Sunday’s dead-rubber reverse singles.

The French will face either Canada or Britain in April’s quarter-finals.

© 2017 AFP

1 Comment

  • 0

    Kurobune

    Otsukaresama, Team Japan !

