TENNIS

France takes 2-0 lead over Japan in Davis Cup

Sports ( 1 )

Gilles Simon of France, left, celebrates with French team members after winning over Yoshihiko Nishioka of Japan during their Davis Cup World Group first round tennis match in Tokyo, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)Gilles Simon

TOKYO —

Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon gave France a 2-0 lead over Japan after singles victories in a Davis Cup World Group first-round match on Friday.

Simon beat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the second singles match after Gasquet overpowered Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the opener at Ariake Colloseum.

Japan’s top-ranked player Kei Nishikori has opted out of the tournament due to a busy schedule.

Yuichi Sugita and Yasutaka Uchiyama are scheduled to play Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in the doubles on Saturday.

France holds a 3-0 advantage over Japan in Davis Cup head-to-heads.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Gilles Simon

Back to top

1 Comment

  • 0

    Kurobune

    Ganbarre, Nippon ! Too bad Kei-san opted out. He and Andy Murray (and others) have expressed a desire to have the Davis Cup format revamped. Hope it happens !

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Ten Reasons Juniors Should Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Ten Reasons to Play Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Junior Golf

Junior Golf

Samadhi Golf SchoolSports

Special Offers

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Warrior Dash - Japan Today special: 20% off!

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Sports

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search