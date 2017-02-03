France takes 2-0 lead over Japan in Davis Cup

TENNIS

TOKYO —

Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon gave France a 2-0 lead over Japan after singles victories in a Davis Cup World Group first-round match on Friday.

Simon beat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the second singles match after Gasquet overpowered Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the opener at Ariake Colloseum.

Japan’s top-ranked player Kei Nishikori has opted out of the tournament due to a busy schedule.

Yuichi Sugita and Yasutaka Uchiyama are scheduled to play Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in the doubles on Saturday.

France holds a 3-0 advantage over Japan in Davis Cup head-to-heads.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.