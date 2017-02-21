Gov't eyes inclusive, barrier-free society toward Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO —

The government has drawn up set of proposals to build an inclusive, barrier-free society toward the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, incorporating concerns of the elderly and disabled into policymaking.

The compiled Universal Design 2020 Action Plan includes proposals for legal reforms to build easily accessible stations and hotels for wheelchair users and streamline different standards among various sectors such as transportation, tourism and restaurants to better serve the disabled.

As a number of Paralympics athletes, the elderly and disabled people are expected to visit Tokyo for the Olympics and Paralympics from home and abroad, “we want to leave an inclusive society as the biggest legacy for the Tokyo Games,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a meeting of relevant cabinet ministers.

The action plan says the government needs to involve the disabled to reflect their views on policies, including the revision of rules to expand wheelchair user friendly stations and hotels.

It also calls for an increase in the number of volunteers, who would wear clothing items with a common symbol across the country.

